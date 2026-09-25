Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox opens 5-screen multiplex at MyMoon, Kochi

PVR Inox announced the opening of new 5-screen multiplex at MyMoon, Kochi. The new five-screen cinema is equipped with advanced projection and sound technologies, including PXL, 4K laser projection, Dolby Atmos immersive sound and RealD 3D, bringing greater clarity, depth and impact to the cinematic experience. The cinema comprises five state-of-the-art screens with a total seating capacity of 814.

With this launch PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,797 screens across 358 properties in 114 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

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