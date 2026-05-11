Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox reports consolidated net profit of Rs 186.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

PVR Inox reports consolidated net profit of Rs 186.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.81% to Rs 1547.30 crore

Net profit of PVR Inox reported to Rs 186.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 125.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.81% to Rs 1547.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1229.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 334.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 279.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 6646.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5699.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1547.301229.90 26 6646.205699.90 17 OPM %29.1923.51 -31.5227.32 - PBDT355.30152.30 133 1545.60919.20 68 PBT24.80-163.20 LP 275.20-358.20 LP NP186.70-125.00 LP 334.10-279.60 LP

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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