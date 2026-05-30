Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVV Infra consolidated net profit declines 84.91% in the March 2026 quarter

PVV Infra consolidated net profit declines 84.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:37 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 223.95% to Rs 21.64 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra declined 84.91% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 223.95% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.47% to Rs 7.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.16% to Rs 56.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.646.68 224 56.6539.85 42 OPM %0.46-10.78 -14.8612.82 - PBDT0.100.62 -84 8.416.45 30 PBT0.100.62 -84 8.416.45 30 NP0.080.53 -85 7.155.48 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit declines 99.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Variman Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 5.52% in the March 2026 quarter

RRIL consolidated net profit rises 46.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story