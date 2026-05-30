PVV Infra consolidated net profit declines 84.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 223.95% to Rs 21.64 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra declined 84.91% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 223.95% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.47% to Rs 7.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.16% to Rs 56.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.