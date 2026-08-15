PVV Infra consolidated net profit rises 4.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 8.50 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra rose 4.05% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.507.8310.4711.110.910.870.910.870.770.74

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