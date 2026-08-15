PVV Infra consolidated net profit rises 4.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 8.50 croreNet profit of PVV Infra rose 4.05% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.507.83 9 OPM %10.4711.11 -PBDT0.910.87 5 PBT0.910.87 5 NP0.770.74 4
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