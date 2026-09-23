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Pyramid Technoplast receives GPCB's amended authorisation to recycle industrial packaging waste

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Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
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Pyramid Technoplast has received an amended Consolidated Consent and Authorisation (CCA) from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), enabling the Company to receive, collect, store, transport and recycle industrial packaging waste generated by other companies, including empty barrels, containers and liners contaminated with hazardous chemicals/wastes.

Under the amended authorisation, the Company is permitted to handle and recycle up to 960 MT of such waste annually, creating an opportunity to expand its recycling operations by serving third-party industrial customers and providing an end-to-end solution for responsible packaging waste management.

The authorisation also permits the Company to manufacture up to 9,000 cleaned barrels/drums and containers per month for industrial use or granules, complementing its existing 1,000 MT per month capacity for plastic re-processed granules.

This development strengthens Pyramid Technoplast's integrated industrial packaging platform by extending its capabilities beyond manufacturing to collection, recycling, reprocessing and reuse of industrial packaging waste. The initiative is aligned with the Company's focus on building a more circular and resource-efficient packaging ecosystem.

With this expanded authorisation, Pyramid Technoplast can further scale its third-party recycling platform, strengthen customer relationships and contribute to the recovery and reuse of industrial packaging materials.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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