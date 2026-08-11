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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit rises 32.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit rises 32.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.82% to Rs 222.49 crore

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast rose 32.11% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.82% to Rs 222.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales222.49163.81 36 OPM %9.118.14 -PBDT17.7712.93 37 PBT13.9610.57 32 NP10.457.91 32

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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