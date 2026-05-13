Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit rises 51.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 194.79 crore

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast rose 51.59% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 194.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.06% to Rs 28.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 680.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.