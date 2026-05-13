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Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit rises 51.59% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 194.79 crore

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast rose 51.59% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 194.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.06% to Rs 28.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 680.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales194.79171.22 14 680.91591.34 15 OPM %10.026.65 -8.237.27 - PBDT17.9811.41 58 51.4044.08 17 PBT14.379.29 55 39.4736.13 9 NP10.026.61 52 28.8226.67 8

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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