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Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.50% to Rs 5.03 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 25.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.77% to Rs 3.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 18.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.034.04 25 18.1916.40 11 OPM %83.9090.10 -86.5988.54 - PBDT1.271.03 23 4.784.32 11 PBT1.190.84 42 4.484.02 11 NP0.950.76 25 3.373.07 10

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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