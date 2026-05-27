Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.50% to Rs 5.03 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 25.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.77% to Rs 3.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 18.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.