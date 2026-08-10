Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 26.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.82% to Rs 5.76 croreNet profit of Qgo Finance rose 26.92% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.82% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.764.21 37 OPM %83.8589.07 -PBDT1.441.12 29 PBT1.371.05 30 NP0.990.78 27
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