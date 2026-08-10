Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 26.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.82% to Rs 5.76 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 26.92% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.82% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.764.2183.8589.071.441.121.371.050.990.78

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