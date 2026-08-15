QMS Medical Allied Services consolidated net profit rises 24.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.30% to Rs 56.87 crore

Net profit of QMS Medical Allied Services rose 24.57% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.30% to Rs 56.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.56.8746.5014.6114.067.025.425.554.493.652.93

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