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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 41.28% to Rs 40.59 crore

Net Loss of Quadrant Future Tek reported to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.28% to Rs 40.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.5928.73 41 OPM %-8.25-35.19 -PBDT-3.71-8.79 58 PBT-7.31-13.23 45 NP-9.13-13.50 32

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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