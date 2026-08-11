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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 7.37% to Rs 50.40 crore

Net profit of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.37% to Rs 50.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.4054.41 -7 OPM %13.4514.32 -PBDT6.97-9.29 LP PBT3.25-13.82 LP NP3.25-13.82 LP

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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