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Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.50% to Rs 51.24 crore

Net profit of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 48.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.50% to Rs 51.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 276.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.31% to Rs 209.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales51.2456.00 -9 209.53236.24 -11 OPM %17.9415.04 -16.2513.30 - PBDT9.21-44.22 LP -3.51-121.18 97 PBT5.50-48.95 LP -20.42-141.04 86 NP5.50-48.89 LP -23.30-276.30 92

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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