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Quality Power arm Mehru Electrical wins Rs 16-cr orders from Hitachi Energy India

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Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
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Quality Power Electrical Equipments said its material subsidiary, Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers has secured multiple domestic orders worth approximately Rs 15.70 crore from Hitachi Energy India.

The orders are for the supply of 400 kV instrument transformers and are scheduled to be executed over a period of approximately 12 months, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said the contracts have been awarded by a domestic entity and do not fall under related-party transactions. It also clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contracts.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment is engaged in the business of energy transition equipment and power technologies.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 74.77% to Rs 33.94 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 19.42 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 159.23% YoY to Rs 280.80 crore in Q4 FY26.

The scrip fell 4.45% to settle at Rs 1,125.85 on Friday, 3 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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