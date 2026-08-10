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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 49.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 49.59% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 31.66% to Rs 232.67 crore

Net profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 49.59% to Rs 36.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 232.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 176.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales232.67176.72 32 OPM %17.6217.54 -PBDT63.3147.13 34 PBT59.4244.29 34 NP36.1124.14 50

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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