Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 49.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.66% to Rs 232.67 crore

Net profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 49.59% to Rs 36.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 232.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 176.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.232.67176.7217.6217.5463.3147.1359.4244.2936.1124.14

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