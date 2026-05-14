Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 74.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 159.24% to Rs 280.81 crore

Net profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 74.77% to Rs 33.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 159.24% to Rs 280.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.38% to Rs 121.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 180.03% to Rs 947.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 338.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.