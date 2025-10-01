Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quality Power Electrical Equipments secures Rs 14-cr international order for high voltage reactors

Quality Power Electrical Equipments secures Rs 14-cr international order for high voltage reactors

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Quality Power Electrical Equipments announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 13.94 crore for the supply of high voltage air core reactors from an undisclosed international entity.

While the name of the awarding organization remains confidential due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), the company confirmed that the order has been secured from an overseas client. The execution timeline for the order is approximately 18 months.

In an exchange filing, the company clarified that none of the companys promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. The company further confirmed that the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions as per applicable regulatory guidelines.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment specializes in high-voltage power equipment and advanced power quality solutions. The company serves both utilities and industries in their pursuit of grid stability, operational efficiency, and network reliability.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11% year-on-year and 21.5% higher sequentially. Total revenue was Rs 194.1 crore, marking a 143.6% increase over Q1 FY25 and a 49.4% rise compared with Q4 FY25.

The counter shed 0.33% to Rs 1,064.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon gains on U.S. entry for denosumab biosimilars

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

SML Isuzu sells 1,055 auto units in September'25

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 112.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

LTTS inks $100 million deal with US-based industrial equipment manufacturer

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story