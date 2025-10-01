Quality Power Electrical Equipments secures Rs 14-cr international order for high voltage reactors

Quality Power Electrical Equipments announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 13.94 crore for the supply of high voltage air core reactors from an undisclosed international entity.

While the name of the awarding organization remains confidential due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), the company confirmed that the order has been secured from an overseas client. The execution timeline for the order is approximately 18 months.

In an exchange filing, the company clarified that none of the companys promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. The company further confirmed that the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions as per applicable regulatory guidelines.