Quality Power gains after inking pact to acquire insulator maker, WSIL

Quality Power Electrical Equipments advanced 1.74% to Rs 1160.65 after the company announced the execution of a term sheet to acquire a 100% stake in Winwin Speciality Insulators (WSIL) for an enterprise value of Rs 315 crore.

WSIL, based in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, manufactures high-voltage ceramic and polymeric insulators. The company owns and operates a fully automated insulator manufacturing facility in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ), with capacbility to produce high-voltage ceramic insulators up to 1200 kV, with an installed capacity of approximately 18,000 MTPA, as well as polymeric insulators up to 400 kV, produced to IEC, ANSI and IS standards. It is situated within a prime industrial corridor, with strategic access to both Visakhapatnam Port and Gangavaram Port.

The acquisition strengthens Quality Powers high-voltage product portfolio at a time when global capital deployment into transmission networks, substations, HVDC corridors, renewable-energy evacuation and grid modernization is accelerating.

Bharanidharan Pandyan, joint managing director, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, said, Winwin Speciality Insulators brings together what cannot be built overnight: a high-voltage insulator manufacturing platform, the legacy of the WS Insulators brand built over six decades since 1961, global product qualifications, and a substantial industrial land parcel in one of Indias most strategic port-linked manufacturing corridors. Its automated systems and European-origin process technology provide a strong foundation on which to build a world-class insulator business. As the world invests heavily in grid expansion, renewable integration and HVDC infrastructure, we believe insulators will become an important strategic growth area for the Company.