Quality Power hits the roof after Q1 PAT jumps 47% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Quality Power Electrical Equipments hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 1,178.40 after the company reported a 46.9% increase in adjusted consolidated net profit to Rs 54.5 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total revenue rose 32.1% YoY to Rs 256.4 crore during the quarter.

Adjusted profit before tax increased 51.7% YoY to Rs 67.2 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 44.3 crore in Q1 FY26. Adjusted EBITDA rose 49.8% YoY to Rs 72.5 crore, while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 28.3% from 24.9% in Q1 FY26.

On a reported basis, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 46.7 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26. The reported results include a non-cash net monetary loss of Rs 7.82 crore arising from the application of Ind AS 29 to the companys Turkish operations.

P. T. Pandyan, chairman and managing director, said, We have started FY2027 on a positive note, with consolidated revenue increasing 32.1% year on year to Rs 256.4 crore. Adjusted for the non-cash net monetary loss arising under Ind AS 29 at our Turkish operations, EBITDA grew 49.8% to Rs 72.5 crore at a margin of 28.3%, and profit after tax grew 46.9% to Rs 54.5 crore at a margin of 21.3%. On a reported basis, EBITDA stood at Rs 64.7 crore and profit after tax at Rs 46.7 crore. The quarter reflects continued execution momentum and sustained demand for high voltage and energy transition solutions.

During the quarter we continued to strengthen our presence across key international and domestic markets. We secured a significant order for the supply of high voltage reactors for a data centre project in the United States, reinforcing the emerging opportunity arising from the power requirements of hyperscale and artificial intelligence led data centre infrastructure. We also secured a FACTS system and equipment order in Japan, further strengthening our presence in advanced grid stability applications. In India, our material subsidiary Mehru received multiple orders for 400 kV instrument transformers from Hitachi Energy India, reflecting continued demand for high voltage grid equipment.

Looking ahead, we remain positive on the structural demand environment for grid modernisation, renewable integration, high voltage transmission and emerging power intensive applications. At the same time, we remain focused on execution, capacity creation and supply chain management. Our priority remains to build Quality Power as a technology driven, globally relevant high voltage equipment company, with deeper engineering capability, a broader product portfolio and a stronger presence across the evolving power infrastructure landscape. The Group closed the quarter with a consolidated order book of Rs 1,945.5 crore, equivalent to approximately 1.9 times FY2026 consolidated revenue. The order book is diversified across geographies and technology segments and is anchored by long-cycle, high-engineering-content projects awarded by global utilities, transmission system operators, original equipment manufacturers and engineering, procurement and construction contractors. Demand momentum remains strong across the energy transition technology areas served by the Group, while the global tender pipeline continues to expand.

On its outlook, the structural outlook for Quality Power remains robust. Global investment in grid modernisation, high voltage direct current interconnections, renewable integration, energy storage and data centre infrastructure continues to accelerate, and the Company's positioning in critical high voltage equipment places it at the centre of several long duration capital expenditure cycles. Execution nonetheless remains the gating factor. Raw material constraints, particularly in electrical grade steel, copper and specialised insulation systems, continue to present a meaningful challenge, and input pricing remains variable owing to geopolitical conditions across key sourcing corridors. The Company is addressing these through long term supplier agreements, dual sourcing, vertical integration through the new Sangli facility, and disciplined contractual pass through arrangements where commercially feasible.