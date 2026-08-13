Quality Synthetic Industries standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.94% to Rs 18.39 croreNet profit of Quality Synthetic Industries rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.94% to Rs 18.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.3932.23 -43 OPM %11.362.23 -PBDT0.370.29 28 PBT0.250.21 19 NP0.250.21 19
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