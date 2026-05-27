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Quality Synthetic Industries standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 49.09% to Rs 21.26 crore

Net profit of Quality Synthetic Industries rose 700.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.09% to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.26% to Rs 95.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.2614.26 49 95.5652.43 82 OPM %11.677.78 -4.876.41 - PBDT0.730.06 1117 1.750.68 157 PBT0.85-0.01 LP 1.440.49 194 NP0.640.08 700 1.140.57 100

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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