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Quasar India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales decline 91.37% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Quasar India reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 91.37% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 96.61% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.0311.93 -91 1.4342.13 -97 OPM %-2.91-35.54 --18.180.07 - PBDT-0.03-4.24 99 -0.250.03 PL PBT-0.03-4.24 99 -0.250.03 PL NP0.03-3.03 LP -0.190.02 PL

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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