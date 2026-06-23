Quess Corp announces strategic collaborations to establish robust Indo-Japan GCC corridor

Quess Corp announced a strategic collaboration through its wholly owned subsidiary Quess International Services with Institution for a Global Society (IGS) and Indo-Pacific Advisory (IPA) to establish a robust Indo-Japan Global Capability Center (GCC) corridor. The initiative will support leading Japanese enterprises in building, scaling, and transforming their India operations across high-growth sectors.

The partnership draws on the deepening Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, two Indo-Pacific economies whose interests are increasingly aligned across trade, technology, supply-chain resilience, and innovation. Japan's commitment to invest 5 trillion yen in India by 2027, reinforced by a renewed 2025 bilateral agreement targeting 10 trillion yen in private investment over a decade, underscores the scale of this ambition. With cooperation advancing under frameworks such as the Japan-India Digital Partnership and the Industrial Competitiveness Partnership, spanning semiconductors, critical minerals, and advanced technologies, the two economies are emerging as natural strategic complements, pairing Japan's industrial and technological depth with India's scale, capability base, and digital momentum.