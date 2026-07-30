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Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 60.87% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 4181.69 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp rose 60.87% to Rs 81.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 4181.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3651.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4181.693651.42 15 OPM %2.021.91 -PBDT95.6964.58 48 PBT85.8854.08 59 NP81.9050.91 61

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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