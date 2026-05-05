Quess Corp gains after reporting turnaround Q4 performance

Quess Corp surged 10.64% to Rs 234 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.35 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 95.45 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 6.46% YoY to Rs 3,892.45 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 68.43 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 59.08 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported an exceptional gain of Rs 0.59 crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, EBITDA was at Rs 86 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 28% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 2.2% in Q4 FY26 as against 1.8% in Q4 FY25.

The companys headcount stood at 479,000, up 4% YoY in Q4 FY26. On the segmental front, revenue from general staffing stood at Rs 3,327.90 crore (up 5.7% YoY), professional staffing was at Rs 231.74 crore (up 5.81% YoY), and overseas business was at Rs 332.27 crore (up 15.84% YoY) during the period under review. Lohit Bhatia, CEO, said, I am pleased to report our FY26 results. We closed the year strong with EBITDA of Rs 312 crore, up by 19% YoY, and Adj. PAT of Rs 230 crore, up by 10% YoY. The Board has approved a special interim dividend of Rs 3 per share on account of 10 years of IPO and a final dividend of Rs 3 per share, staying true to our commitment to shareholders in line with Quess guiding principles. Our EBITDA growth was driven by professional staffing and overseas business.

In the professional staffing business, a strong 43% YoY increase was delivered and a record EBITDA margin of approximately 12% on the back of sustained GCC hiring momentum. On the global front, strong performances from the UAE, Malaysia, and the Philippines drove our overseas business to close the year with 21% EBITDA growth. Despite regulatory and global headwinds, our staffing solutions business added around 26,000 to its headcount, a testament to our resilient, all-weather business model. It is a matter of great pride that our Great Place to Work recognition has grown beyond borders. Quess India was certified for the seventh consecutive year, Quess Singapore for the third consecutive time, and Quess UAE for the first time.