Quess Corp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 64.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.46% to Rs 3892.45 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp reported to Rs 64.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 95.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 3892.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3656.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 383.89% to Rs 221.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 15305.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14967.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.