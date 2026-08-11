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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 52.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 52.60% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 47.00% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets declined 52.60% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 47.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.152.17 -47 OPM %87.8394.47 -PBDT1.012.06 -51 PBT1.012.06 -51 NP0.731.54 -53

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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