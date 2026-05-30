Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 96.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 95.53% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets declined 96.90% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 95.53% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.87% to Rs 23.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 31.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.