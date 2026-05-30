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Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 96.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
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Sales decline 95.53% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets declined 96.90% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 95.53% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.87% to Rs 23.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 31.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.9922.17 -96 31.3525.81 21 OPM %73.7498.69 -97.6797.64 - PBDT0.7321.99 -97 30.6325.38 21 PBT0.7321.99 -97 30.6325.38 21 NP0.5317.09 -97 23.5319.63 20

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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