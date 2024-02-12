Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quest Softech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Quest Softech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.13 crore

Net Loss of Quest Softech India reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.130 0 OPM %-230.770 -PBDT-0.58-0.03 -1833 PBT-0.60-0.03 -1900 NP-0.60-0.03 -1900

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

