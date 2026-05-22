Quick Heal Tech slides after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 20 crore

Quick Heal Technologies declined 6.51% to Rs 198.95 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 19.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 3.25 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 25.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 48.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company reported a loss before tax of Rs 29.67 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 6.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA loss widened to Rs 29.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 8.5 crore in Q4 FY25, while EBITDA margin deteriorated to a loss of 60.2% from 13% in the year-ago period.

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman and Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies, commented, This year has been a mixed one for us. While the consumer vertical faced headwinds due to broader market challenges, our enterprise vertical delivered consistent growth and strong momentum. The industry continues to evolve amid rising geopolitical tensions, an increasingly dynamic AI-driven threat landscape, and changing regulatory environments. At the same time, data privacy regulations have unlocked a significant market opportunity for us. As the industry shifts from reactive to predictive and pre-emptive cybersecurity, we remain committed to transforming ourselves into a full-stack, AI-native, and AI-driven cybersecurity company. Our focused efforts on the enterprise vertical are helping us overcome the challenges faced in the consumer vertical. Based on the progress we are seeing, we believe we should be able to navigate these challenges over the next three to four quarters, with the enterprise business contributing a major share of our revenue.

Ankit Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, Quick Heal Technologies, added, The enterprise business continued to deliver healthy growth during the year, supported by strong execution and customer traction. Within the Enterprise vertical, we have seen greater success through government and international teams. The consumer business already facing industry headwinds got further impacted due to rising hardware prices. Hence, we have tightened our control on the credit cycles with the partners, thereby impacting the topline. At the same time, costs remained stable, reflecting continued operational discipline. The strategic order announced last year for implementation of Cyber Literacy program was successfully executed, and we secured another significant order for implementation of Integrated Cyber Security Solutions worth 64 Crs during the year. Deferred revenue continued to witness growth, providing improved visibility and confidence in our future performance.