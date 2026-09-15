Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Spurts 13.83%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 2.92%

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 11.26% over last one month compared to 4.93% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.38% drop in the SENSEX

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd gained 13.83% today to trade at Rs 167.5. The BSE Information Technology index is up 2.92% to quote at 28635.24. The index is down 4.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, eMudhra Ltd increased 13.74% and Innovana Thinklabs Ltd added 6.95% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 18.79 % over last one year compared to the 7.85% fall in benchmark SENSEX.