Quick Heal Technologies slips after reporting a Q1 net loss of Rs 5 crore

Quick Heal Technologies declined 1.52% to Rs 155.80 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.28 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 5.51 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations declined 21.4% year on year (YoY) to Rs 44.99 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company reported a loss before tax of Rs 7.32 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a loss before tax of Rs 7.00 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA loss widened to Rs 17.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 9.7 crore in Q1 FY26, while EBITDA margin deteriorated to a negative 39.1% from a negative 17.0% in the year-ago period.

Harish Kumar G S, chief executive officer of Quick Heal Technologies, said, We are executing against a clear growth agenda centred on AI-driven cybersecurity, exploring newer offerings, enterprise expansion, and customer-centric innovation. Our priority is to sharpen our go-to-market motion, elevate execution excellence, and enhance agility across the organisation to deliver greater customer value. By combining innovation with disciplined execution, we are strengthening our market position, deepening customer relationships, and building the capabilities required for sustainable long-term growth. Ankit Maheshwari, chief financial officer, Quick Heal Technologies, added: "We continue to maintain a disciplined approach to growth, balancing strategic investments with a strong focus on cash flows and operational efficiency. While consumer demand remains impacted by market headwinds, our focused collections strategy and prudent financial management have helped strengthen business fundamentals. In enterprise, we continue to see encouraging traction, supported by customer wins across high-priority sectors, including Defence, BFSI and IT services. These engagements reinforce our confidence in the market opportunity ahead and our ability to deliver sustainable growth through sharpened execution and customer-centric innovation."