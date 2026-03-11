Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 3.15%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.63%

Nifty Auto index ended down 3.15% at 25926 today. The index is down 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TVS Motor Company Ltd slipped 4.87%, Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped 4.60% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shed 3.81%. The Nifty Auto index is up 25.00% over last one year compared to the 6.08% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 2.41% and Nifty Financial Services index is down 2.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.63% to close at 23866.85 while the SENSEX is down 1.72% to close at 76863.71 today.

