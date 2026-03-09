Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 4.10%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.73%

Mar 09 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended down 4.10% at 25965.95 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd slipped 5.35%, Bosch Ltd shed 5.20% and Eicher Motors Ltd fell 4.65%. The Nifty Auto index is up 24.00% over last one year compared to the 6.54% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 3.97% and Nifty Bank index is down 3.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.73% to close at 24028.05 while the SENSEX is down 1.71% to close at 77566.16 today.

Mar 09 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

