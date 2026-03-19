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Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 4.25%, NIFTY Tumbles 3.26%

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Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Nifty Auto index ended down 4.25% at 24509.9 today. The index is down 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ashok Leyland Ltd slipped 5.63%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd dropped 5.26% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd fell 5.12%. The Nifty Auto index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 0.41% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 3.81% and Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 3.76% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 3.26% to close at 23002.15 while the SENSEX is down 3.26% to close at 74207.24 today.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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