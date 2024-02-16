Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.21%

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended up 2.21% at 20423.45 today. The index has added 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tube Investments of India Ltd jumped 5.10%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 3.99% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd added 2.62%. The Nifty Auto index has increased 55.00% over last one year compared to the 22.20% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 1.63% and Nifty Realty index gained 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.59% to close at 22040.7 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.52% to close at 72426.64 today.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

