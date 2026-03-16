Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.67%, NIFTY jumps 1.11%

Nifty Auto index closed up 1.67% at 24599.1 today. The index is down 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 3.58%, Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 2.23% and TVS Motor Company Ltd added 1.51%. The Nifty Auto index is up 20.00% over last one year compared to the 4.52% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.57% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.11% to close at 23408.8 while the SENSEX added 1.26% to close at 75502.85 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News