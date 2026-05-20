Nifty Energy index closed up 1.48% at 40154.95 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Siemens Energy India Ltd added 9.36%, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd jumped 6.71% and Hitachi Energy India Ltd gained 6.49%. The Nifty Energy index has soared 13.00% over last one year compared to the 4.15% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.45% and Nifty Infrastructure index increased 0.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.17% to close at 23659 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.16% to close at 75318.39 today.

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