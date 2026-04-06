Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index records a surge of 2.34%, NIFTY climbs 1.12%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index records a surge of 2.34%, NIFTY climbs 1.12%

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Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Nifty Financial Services index ended up 2.34% at 24603.1 today. The index has lost 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, BSE Ltd jumped 4.59%, Axis Bank Ltd gained 3.96% and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rose 3.74%. The Nifty Financial Services index has decreased 1.00% over last one year compared to the 0.28% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.33% and Nifty Realty index added 2.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.12% to close at 22968.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.07% to close at 74106.85 today.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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