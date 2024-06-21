Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.20%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.20%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty FMCG index closed down 1.20% at 55990.1 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Marico Ltd dropped 2.96%, Dabur India Ltd shed 1.80% and Tata Consumer Products Ltd slipped 1.66%. The Nifty FMCG index has soared 9.00% over last one year compared to the 25.20% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.14% and Nifty Media index gained 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.28% to close at 23501.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.35% to close at 77209.9 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.23%, NIFTY Crashes 1.10%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.43%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.46%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.91%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 2.47%

Dee Development Engineers IPO subscribed 98.52 times

Akme Fintrade (India) IPO subscribed 53.97 times

Sat Industries fixes record date for final dividend

INR Recovers From 2-Month Low; Weak Local Equities Cap Upside

Stanley Lifestyles IPO subscribed 1.43 times

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story