Nifty FMCG index ended up 1.75% at 51771.8 today. The index has gained 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ITC Ltd rose 3.88%, Nestle India Ltd gained 1.78% and Tata Consumer Products Ltd jumped 1.77%. The Nifty FMCG index has fallen 8.00% over last one year compared to the 0.65% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.48% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.15% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.76% to close at 24177.65 while the SENSEX increased 0.79% to close at 77496.36 today.

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