Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index falls 1.29%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index falls 1.29%

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Infrastructure index ended down 1.29% at 8519.5 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, MRF Ltd shed 3.96%, Shree Cement Ltd jumped 3.70% and Cummins India Ltd added 3.11%. The Nifty Infrastructure index has soared 58.00% over last one year compared to the 23.12% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.03% and Nifty IT index has slid 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.76% to close at 22475.85 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.98% to close at 73878.15 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.23%, NIFTY Crashes 1.10%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.46%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.91%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 2.47%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.58%

Sensex, Nifty end with deep cuts; VIX climbs 8.72%

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 43.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Raymond Q4 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 229 cr; declares dividend of Rs 10/ share

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India recommends interim dividend

Firstsource Solutions acquires Quintessence Business Solutions &amp; Services

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story