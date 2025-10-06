Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.28%

Nifty IT index ended up 2.28% at 34722.55 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd rose 3.06%, LTIMindtree Ltd added 3.01% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd jumped 2.98%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 17.00% over last one year compared to the 0.25% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.22% and Nifty Services Sector index gained 1.15% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.74% to close at 25077.65 while the SENSEX increased 0.72% to close at 81790.12 today.

