Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.84%, NIFTY climbs 1.63%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.84%, NIFTY climbs 1.63%

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Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Nifty IT index ended up 2.84% at 31539.75 today. The index has added 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd rose 5.28%, Coforge Ltd added 4.17% and Mphasis Ltd gained 4.02%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 5.00% over last one year compared to the 3.87% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 2.56% and Nifty Media index added 2.15% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.63% to close at 24231.3 while the SENSEX increased 1.64% to close at 78111.24 today.

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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