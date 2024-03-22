Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 2.33%

Nifty IT index closed down 2.33% at 35188.4 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTIMindtree Ltd dropped 3.00%, Infosys Ltd fell 2.95% and Coforge Ltd shed 2.92%. The Nifty IT index has increased 26.00% over last one year compared to the 29.40% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.76% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.39% to close at 22096.75 while the SENSEX increased 0.26% to close at 72831.94 today.

