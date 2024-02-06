Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.92%

Nifty IT index closed up 2.92% at 38246.3 today. The index is up 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd added 4.40%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 4.09% and Wipro Ltd jumped 3.59%. The Nifty IT index is up 26.00% over last one year compared to the 23.44% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.59% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.72% to close at 21929.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.63% to close at 72186.09 today.

