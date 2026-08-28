Nifty IT index closed up 3.51% at 31281.7 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd gained 5.93%, LTM Ltd rose 4.73% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 4.16%. The Nifty IT index is down 12.00% over last one year compared to the 1.33% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 0.75% and Nifty Pharma index gained 0.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.35% to close at 24175.65 while the SENSEX added 0.43% to close at 77264.51 today.

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