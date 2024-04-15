Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.23%, NIFTY Crashes 1.10%

Nifty Media index closed down 2.23% at 1846.1 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped 3.75%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd shed 3.49% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 3.21%. The Nifty Media index has soared 7.00% over last one year compared to the 24.93% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.98% and Nifty Financial Services index is down 1.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.10% to close at 22272.5 while the SENSEX has slid 1.14% to close at 73399.78 today.

