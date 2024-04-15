Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.23%, NIFTY Crashes 1.10%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.23%, NIFTY Crashes 1.10%

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Media index closed down 2.23% at 1846.1 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped 3.75%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd shed 3.49% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 3.21%. The Nifty Media index has soared 7.00% over last one year compared to the 24.93% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.98% and Nifty Financial Services index is down 1.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.10% to close at 22272.5 while the SENSEX has slid 1.14% to close at 73399.78 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 6.65%, NIFTY Crashes 1.51%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.46%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.91%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 2.47%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.58%

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NSE SME IPO of Ramdevbaba Solvent subscribed 3.04 times

Bharti Airtel registers 3 million 5G customers in Mumbai

Motilal Oswal Financial Services announces Rs 1000 cr public issue of NCDs

Intellect partners with National Bank of Kuwait

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story