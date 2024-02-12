Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.46%

Nifty Media index closed down 4.46% at 2094.05 today. The index has slipped 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd dropped 10.48%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slipped 7.55% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd shed 6.76%. The Nifty Media index has soared 11.00% over last one year compared to the 21.05% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 4.43% and Nifty PSE index is down 3.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.76% to close at 21616.05 while the SENSEX has slid 0.73% to close at 71072.49 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel