Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.89%

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 1.89% at 2081.2 today. The index has gained 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd rose 11.77%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd added 4.18% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd jumped 3.82%. The Nifty Media index has soared 15.00% over last one year compared to the 24.61% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.39% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.25% to close at 23322.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.20% to close at 76606.57 today.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

